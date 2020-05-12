A wide range of new streaming content awaits this week, with seemingly something for every kind of viewer.
On Monday Netflix dropped its latest documentary: the star-studded exploration of psychedelics, "Have a Good Trip." Beloved comedians and musicians such as Sting, Nick Offerman, Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys and wife Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill, Sarah Silverman, Paul Scheer, Rob Corddry, A$AP Rocky, Rosie Perez, Adam Scott, the Grateful Dead, Natasha Lyonne and Ben Stiller break down all things magic mushrooms in a variety of interviews and animated sequences illustrating their experiences on psychedelics. This doc was due to premiere at SXSW 2020, but now it's available for all of us to drop in and have a real groovy time.
Sunday marked the premiere of the new HBO limited series "I Know This Much Is True," adapted from the blockbuster novel by Wally Lamb. Mark Ruffalo plays twin brothers Dominick and Thomas in this epic tale of mental illness and family history, directed by Derek Cianfrance of "The Place Beyond the Pines" and "Blue Valentine," co-starring an amazing roster of actresses including Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots and Juliette Lewis. Now is the time to dive in before the second episode this Sunday.
PBS premiered the first installment of the five-part docuseries "Asian Americans" on Monday, a detailed exploration of the remarkable and often untold history of Asian Americans, airing during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The series features actors and writers Daniel Dae Kim, Tamlyn Tomita, Randall Park, Hari Kondabolu, Viet Thanh Nguyen and more in telling this diverse, rich and often dark story of Asian Americans. The series addresses the racism and state oppression suffered by many, including in internment camps and through racist policies, while also exploring the ways in which Asian Americans have become an integral part of the American tapestry in a variety of ways, from the arts to the military to politics to business.
The fascinating biopic "Seberg" arrives on Amazon Prime Video Friday, starring Kristen Stewart as the troubled star and cinematic icon Jean Seberg, who is known more for her daring pixie haircut in Jean-Luc Godard's "Breathless" than she is for her activism with the Black Panthers. Directed by Benedict Andrews, the film charts Seberg's rocky romantic relationships and her close partnership with the Panthers, drawing the intense attention of the FBI's COINTELPRO surveillance program.
Other new movies available on VOD and streaming platforms Friday include "Blood and Money," an icy thriller starring Tom Berenger as a vet who discovers a body and a bag full of money while hunting in Maine, and on Apple TV, the award-winning "Red Snow," directed by Marie Clements. This Canadian war film follows the saga of a First Nations soldier from the Canadian arctic who is captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan.