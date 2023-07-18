TWISP — Artist and printmaker Sarah Horowitz is based in Leavenworth and often hikes the Ski Hill to track the botanicals, which inspire her work.
She sends email newsletters to subscribers about her creative projects and travels, such as a recent trip to England for an arts residency at Bayntun Flowers to create a series on tulips.
Three of her etchings from a "Wildflowers" series will appear at Confluence Gallery, 104 S. Glover St., Twisp, in the exhibition “Block, Paper, Stone: a Printmaking Party” from July 22 to Aug. 26.
“People really connect to artwork based on nature or botanical artwork … In North Central Washington I’ve noticed that people are very aware of the natural world around them, especially not having big cities,” Horowitz said.
Horowitz explained the artistic mediums she works with to make handmade art books and prints: a copper plate has a waxy coating, which she draws into then soaks in an etching solution. This makes a reproducible plate that can be inked up and pressed on damp paper through a press that uses heavy compression.
She paints the printed fine line drawings of botanicals with faint watercolors, such as in the "Wildflowers" series. Another major project is an illustrated book about the Slavic folktale of “Baba Yaga," a witch who lives in a house on chicken legs.
Upcoming projects include a sunflower book, which is the continuation of her college thesis from Hampshire College in Massachusetts.
“I grow lots of them (sunflowers). I’ve looked at artwork depictions of sunflowers over centuries. And I just love them,” Horowitz said.
“Van Gogh — I really love his drawings, his pencil drawings. You can see how he thinks and how his swirly brush strokes go. He created textures with pencil lines … it demystifies or decodes his paintings,” Horowitz said, speaking of his famous sunflowers.
Her mountain landscape book is 3-by-10-foot ink drawings from the perspective of high places of mountain landscapes, like in Switzerland and Icicle Ridge. Some of this process appeared in the group exhibit “CHA CHA” at the Wenatchee Valley College MAC Gallery after a residency around the Methow and Wenatchee rivers.
“I’ve been wanting to do a book that is a series of fold out maps, but very long wood cut printed landscapes that fold into the book. I haven’t quite figured out the hook — which landscapes, where and why — aside from my interest in climate change and how the geology is changing because of that,” Horowitz said.
The 2016 "Wildflowers" series depicts plants native to Chelan County. It has 23 hand-colored 11.5-by-8-inch flower etchings, three of which were chosen by Confluence Gallery curators Janet Fagan and Jennifer Molesworth.
Horowitz accompanies “Wildflowers” with the essay by Tim McNulty “Gestures of Stone and Water: A Natural History of the Wenatchee Watershed." The essay was originally written for an arts exhibition and published in 2002. The "Wildflowers" art books are almost sold out at $3,200 each, with individual prints available at sarahhorowitzartist.com/wildflowers.
