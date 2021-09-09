Wine of the Week | Burke Vineyard 2015 Syrah

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded this wine Best of Show honors, selecting it as the top wine out of 241 entries. Along with being chosen Best Red, the wine earned a Gold Medal from judges.
Burke Vineyard 2015 Syrah, Columbia Valley, $25 (49 cases)
Judges’ notes: Terry Burke and his family’s young project wowed the judging panel with this stunning two-barrel example of Syrah featuring estate grapes from the Royal Slope. In some ways, it’s not a complete surprise because in 2009 a Syrah from this growing region received only Washington state’s fourth 100-point score. This example of Royal Slope Syrah brings pleasing black and blue fruit aromas with sage that carry on through to the palate, featuring blackberry and black cherry with supple tannins and a layered finish with blueberry juice. It topped an impressive field of 21 Syrahs and continued to roll into the sweepstakes where it emerged as the best wine of the judging.
