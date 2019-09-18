Cave B Estate Winery 2018 Chenin Blanc, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $22
Judges’ comments: Winemaker Freddy Arredondo crafts the wines at this showpiece winery near Quincy, next to the Gorge Amphitheatre. He used estate grapes to create a white wine that shines, thanks to aromas and flavors of cool climate Sauvignon Blanc, and backed with acidity that props up the abundant fruit. Judges awarded this wine Best of Show and Best White honors in the 2019 NCW Wine Awards competition.
Quincy tasting room open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; hours change seasonally
348 Silica Road NW, Quincy
(509) 785-3500