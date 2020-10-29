Editor’s note: Judges selected this wine Best Red in the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition. It earned a Double Gold Medal.
Beaumont Cellars 2018 Carménère, Columbia Valley, $34 (135 cases)
Judges’ notes: Pete Beaumont presents each of the five classic red Bordeaux varieties as a standalone bottling, so it makes perfect sense for him to add the sixth — Carménère. There’s a fascinating history behind his grape, which was thought to be extinct since the phylloxera outbreak in France not long after our Civil War, but in 1994, plantings were found in Chile where for more than a century it was believed to be Merlot. For us in the Northwest, that seems unimaginable because Carménère presents itself as Cabernet Franc on steroids. Beaumont’s work offers Carm’s telltale profile of sweet herbs, sliced jalapeño and dense structure with blackberry, blueberry juice and a scrape of chocolate. Some winemakers need years to sort out the intense herbal qualities of this grape, but Beaumont shows himself to be a quick study with this rather pretty red wine.
Quincy tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday; hours vary seasonally.
8634 Road U NW, Quincy
(509) 717-8885
beaumont cellars.com