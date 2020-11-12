Editor’s note: Judges selected this wine Best Dessert in the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition. It earned a Gold Medal.
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2015 Commander’s Reserve Dessert Wine, Washington State, $34.99
Judges’ notes: A year ago, Doug Brazil earned one of the Pacific Northwest wine industry’s highest awards when his 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon from Red Mountain’s Shaw 32 Vineyard topped Wine Press Northwest’s 20th annual Platinum Judging. Brazil comes back with another red wine from the 2015 vintage to post a sweepstakes victory as the Best Sweet Wine of the 2020 NCW Wine Awards competition. The University of Georgia graduate spent two decades in the Navy as a helicopter pilot, so his Port-style wine helps serve as a delicious tribute to his service to our country. It’s beautifully structured and loaded with sweet black and blue fruit, along with chocolate and vanilla secondary notes. He does a marvelous job of managing the alcohol and the tannins, which allow for full enjoyment of the Craisin finish. Enjoy it at his Wenatchee winery’s restaurant on Vineyard Way with a slab of the Chocolate Sky High Cake and a post-meal cigar.
The Wenatchee tasting room is open noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours vary seasonally.
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9463
The Leavenworth tasting room is open 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, and 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Hours vary seasonally.
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108