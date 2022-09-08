Editor’s note:Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded this wine Best of Show honors, heralding it as the top wine out of 208 entries. It earned Double Gold and Best of Class status from the judges.
Jones of Washington
2021 Rosé of Syrah Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley $14.99
Judges’ notes: Since 2010, Victor Palencia has earned eight Platinum Awards for his work with rosé from the Great Northwest Wine magazine team, so it was no shock to watch his pink wine made with Syrah beat out every entry on its way to win Best- of-Show honors. Its beautiful color and amazing array of aromas prompted the first group of judges to award it a double gold medal — meaning it received a unanimous vote for gold. The theme of hibiscus, pear, pineapple, Honeycrisp apple and cinnamon dust made it bright, crisp and refreshing. “My gosh, there is so much going on there, and it’s zingy on the palate,” remarked one judge. “It’s just dynamite.”
Rating: 97 points
