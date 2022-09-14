Editor’s note:Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded this white blend Best White wine honors. It earned Double Gold and Best of Class status from the judges.
Cave B Estate Winery
2021 Le Trio White Wine, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $27 (181 cases)
Rating: 96 points
Judges’ notes: Two years ago, Freddy Arredondo shined at this judging with Viognier. This time, he used Viognier as the foundation for this Rhône-inspired blend from his family’s historic planting adjacent to the Gorge Amphitheatre to achieve the award for Best White Wine at the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards. Le Trio is a reference to the three grape varieties that form the blend — Viognier (52%), Roussanne (30%) and Marsanne — and the stone fruit profile, led by peach, is what one would expect to experience. The nose is akin to a springtime walk among blooming flowers, joined by apricot and Bosc pear. And impeccable balance to the structure is the ultimate reward.
