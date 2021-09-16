Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded this wine Best White honors. The wine earned a Gold Medal from judges.
Jones of Washington
2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14.99 (840 cases)
Judges’ notes: Some have nicknamed the Ancient Lakes as “the Chablis of Washington” because there’s seemingly pixie dust at play within the caliche soils in this portion of the Columbia Basin. In the hands of Victor Palencia, winemaker for Wine Press Northwest magazine’s 2019 Pacific Northwest’s Winery of the Year, most any wine, but particularly whites, earns praise from judges and consumers alike. His example of Sauvignon Blanc hails from the Jones family’s Lauzier Vineyard on the Beezley Hills northeast of Quincy, and it is redolent of green apple and stone fruit with a whiff of smoke and a big mouthfeel. Its squeeze of lime juice makes for a remarkably lengthy finish. The 2019 vintage earned a Platinum from Wine Press Northwest, and the 2020 vintage has qualified for the 22nd annual judging this fall.
