Editor’s note:Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded this red blend Best Red wine honors. It earned Double Gold status from the judges.
Sigillo Cellars
2019 Relativity red blend, Columbia Valley, $32 (315 cases)
Judges’ notes: Washington state winemakers continue to explore, with increased success, the Rhône-inspired blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre known simply as GSM. The Seal family takes a delicious angle by going in the opposite direction — leading their Relativity with Mourvèdre (46%) and following with Syrah (39%), Grenache (8%) and capping it with a delicious dose of Cinsaut. That formula resulted in judges voting it the Best Red Wine of the North Central Washington Wine Awards. Its path to the sweepstakes started with a double gold medal and then best-of-class recognition. The wide-ranging profile offers ripe raspberry, clove, white pepper and forest floor woodsyness amid a structure that’s bold, bright and nothing out of proportion. Obviously it’s showing beautifully in its youth. One judge remarked, “I would drink this any day.”
Rating:95 points
