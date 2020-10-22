Editor’s note: Judges awarded this wine Best of Show in the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition. It was selected Best White wine by judges, earning a Double Gold Medal.
Siren Song Wines 2019 Spanish Dancer Albariño, Yakima Valley, $30 (102 cases)
Judges’ notes: This Spanish grape might prove to be the flashiest white variety of the decade in the Pacific Northwest, and Lake Chelan winemaker Kevin Brown has crafted a charming example that earned a double gold medal earlier this spring at the Seattle Wine Awards. He pulled from Crawford Vineyard near Prosser, a site favored by other regional winemakers for Albariño, and it’s brimming with aromas of lemon/lime and pineapple that make their way to the palate. The refreshing finish picks up Granny Smith apple and orange zest. Suggested pairings include steamed clams or grilled fish. Better yet, enjoy it at Holly Brown’s restaurant along South Lakeshore Road with Gambas et Moulles al Ajillo.
What’s open?
Open Thursday through Monday, 3 to 8 p.m. Hours vary seasonally.
635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan
(509) 888-4657