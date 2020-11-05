Editor’s note: Judges selected this wine Best Rosé in the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition. It earned a Double Gold Medal.
Ancestry Cellars 2019 Grandma Lila’s Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (121 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Morin family straddles the Cascades with its wine business, operating tasting rooms in Woodinville and the Lake Chelan town of Manson. Jason Morin began making wine with his grandparents in their basement. His wife, Erin, also grew up with a grandmother who enjoyed wine, particularly rosé, so Ancestry names this spring pink for her. This offers cherry blossom, orchard fruit and nutty aromas, which lead to a palate full of white peach, melon and orange flavors. A bright and juicy structure finishes with a remarkably long and clean finish with citrus zest.
Manson tasting room is open 1 to 7 p.m. daily; hours vary seasonally.
50 Wapato Way, Suite B, Manson
(509) 741-9006