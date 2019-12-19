Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery
2015 Carménère, Yakima Valley, $43
Judges’ note: More Washington wineries are producing this red wine, known as the lost grape of Bordeaux because it all but vanished in the 1860s. However, it was discovered to have been planted in Chile and was reintroduced to France and the New World as a result. This example reveals the dark red fruit and complexity we have come to expect, with notes of fleshy cherry, cigar box, blackberry and subtle bell pepper notes, backed by firm tannins that give way to a memorable finish.
Winery tasting room open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9663
Leavenworth tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; noon to 8 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108
Icicle Ridge Winery
2017 The Blondes Gewürztraminer, Washington, $38
Judges’ note: Gewürztraminer is a beautiful and aromatically bountiful white wine, and this classic example unveils flavors of tropical fruit, citrus, rosewater and lemongrass. A perfect brunch wine.
Winery tasting room open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday
8977 North Road, Peshastin
(509) 548-7019
IRW Uptown tasting room open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
920 Front St., Suite B2, Leavenworth
(509) 470-8738
A Taste of Icicle Ridge Winery tasting room open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday
821 Front St., Suite B, Leavenworth
(509) 548-6156