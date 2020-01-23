Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.

Chris Daniel Winery

2015 Petite Sirah, Columbia Valley, $25

Chris Daniel_2015 Petite Sirah.jpg

Chris Daniel Winery 2015 Petite Sirah

Judges’ note: This father-son team in Quincy is one of the rising stars of Central Washington winemaking, and this sturdy red further proves it. Ripe blackberry and dark chocolate helps this stand out behind bold tannins. Underneath all the fruit is complexity that reveals rose petals and a softer mouth feel that leads to a gentle, spicy finish.

Winery tasting room is open by appointment.

2743 Highway 283 N., Quincy

(509) 398-1417

chrisdaniel.wine

Succession Wines

2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, $26

Succession_2018 SauvignonBlanc.jpg

Succession Wines 2018 Sauvignon Blanc

Judges’ note: A crisp white crafted in a bright, fruit-forward style, with notes of orange peel, grapefruit and lemon zest, backed by zippy acidity that gives way to a long finish. Perfect to pair with fresh crab or grilled salmon.

Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; hours vary seasonally

78 Swartout Road, Manson

(509) 888-7611

successionwines.com