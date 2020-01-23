Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Chris Daniel Winery
2015 Petite Sirah, Columbia Valley, $25
Judges’ note: This father-son team in Quincy is one of the rising stars of Central Washington winemaking, and this sturdy red further proves it. Ripe blackberry and dark chocolate helps this stand out behind bold tannins. Underneath all the fruit is complexity that reveals rose petals and a softer mouth feel that leads to a gentle, spicy finish.
Winery tasting room is open by appointment.
2743 Highway 283 N., Quincy
(509) 398-1417
chrisdaniel.wine
Succession Wines
2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, $26
Judges’ note: A crisp white crafted in a bright, fruit-forward style, with notes of orange peel, grapefruit and lemon zest, backed by zippy acidity that gives way to a long finish. Perfect to pair with fresh crab or grilled salmon.
Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; hours vary seasonally
78 Swartout Road, Manson
(509) 888-7611