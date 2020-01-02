Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Jones of Washington
2014 Merlot, Wahluke Slope, $15
Judges’ note: The warm Wahluke Slope plays a key role in Washington wine because the region consistently ripens red grapes vintage after vintage, proven to be the backbone of many wines. The Joneses grow a lot of grapes on the slope, and this Merlot shows why, with aromas and flavors of pomegranate, red currant, cherry, black olive and mint. This sturdy red reveals complexity and finesse in the long finish.
Wenatchee tasting room open noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
(509) 888-0809
Quincy tasting room open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Quincy Public Market, 1004 F St. SW, Quincy
(509) 787-8108
Benson Vineyards Estate Winery
2018 Pinot Gris, Lake Chelan, $21:
Judges’ note: This winery and picturesque vineyard on the north shore of Lake Chelan crafts consistently delicious wines. This white is a classic, with notes of tropical fruit, ripe melon and white peach. A kiss of sweetness provides beautiful balance on the palate through the impressive finish. A perfect wine for grilled salmon, oysters or other seafood.
Tasting room open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
754 Winesap Ave., Manson
(509) 687-0313