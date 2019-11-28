Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Malaga Springs Winery
2016 Cabernet Franc, Washington, $28
Judges’ note: This little winery near Wenatchee has shown remarkable consistency through the years, and with this wine reveals the greatness of Washington Cabernet Franc. Winemaker Allen Mathews crafted a beautiful red that unveils a lot of complexity, with notes of black licorice, spice, red fruit with a hint of mild oak through the long finish.
Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Dec. 22; hours change seasonally; open for purchase by appointment
3450 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga
(509) 679-0152
Villa Monaco
2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, $26
Judges’ note: This small Leavenworth producer reached into Walla Walla for its grapes, a move that paid off with a top red. Aromas of spice, herbs and ripe dark fruit is beautifully balanced wine with a long, beautiful finish.
Tasting room is at Monaco’s Corner Store. Villa Monaco wines are poured 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
703 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 548-7216