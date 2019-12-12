Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Milbrandt Vineyards
2016 Northridge Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Wahluke Slope, $42
Judges’ note: The Milbrandt family is one of the anchors of the North Central Washington wine industry, having planted acres of grapes on the Wahluke and Ancient Lakes regions, as well as building a custom crush facility in Mattawa. The grapes for this exciting and sturdy Cab comes from estate grapes on a vineyard that climbs up the hill of the Wahluke Slope. Black cherry and blackberry are accented by spice and backed by sturdy yet pliable tannins. This wine is destined to gain complexity with age.
Leavenworth tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
707 Highway 2, Unit D, Leavenworth
(509) 888-2236
Tunnel Hill Winery
2017 Estate Malbec, Lake Chelan, $33
Judges’ note: A fascinating wine using estate grapes from the north shore of Lake Chelan, very much similar to one from Cohors, the only region in France that still makes this variety in any quantity. It reveals fresh herbs, hints of clove and lingering black and blue fruit, all backed by superb acidity and a near-complete absence of tannins.
Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; hours vary seasonally
37 Highway 97A, Chelan
(509) 682-3243