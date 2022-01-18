Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Tunnel Hill Winery 2018 Estate Malbec, Lake Chelan, $33 (257 cases)
Judges’ notes: Owner/founder Denny Evans began growing apples above the south shore of Lake Chelan in 1969, and he entered the region’s wine industry 35 years later. In 2011, the family brought in Ivy League-trained winemaker Michelle Fanton. The Seattle native’s experience in the Finger Lakes of New York has served Tunnel Hill’s customers well. This estate Malbec is loaded with dark purple fruit, a lick of Jolly Rancher grape candy, and full palate that brings well-integrated oak, penetrating tannins and long finish of blackcurrant. This marks the second straight vintage that Fanton has earned a gold medal in this competition with Evans-grown Malbec.
Icicle Ridge Winery 2019 Razzamatazz, Columbia Valley, $50 (70 cases)
Judges’ notes: Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of Icicle Ridge Winery, and this young blend of raspberry with Gewürztraminer has joined the lineup of more than 20 wines that are poured at the Wood family’s three locations around Leavenworth. Climber-turned-winemaker Jens Holsten is into his second decade at ICR. This Razzamatazz is a show-stopper that screams raspberry, blueberry compote and SweeTart candy. One judge remarked, “This was absolutely the most archetypical fruit wine of the group, and I would pour it on ice cream.”
