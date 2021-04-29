Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Silvara Cellars
2016 Woodland Goddess Reserve Red, Columbia Valley, $42 (300 cases)
Judges’ notes: Gary Seidler works with Horse Heaven Hills fruit for a Meritage style that leads with Cabernet Sauvignon (45%) and is framed by Merlot (31%), Cabernet Franc (10%), Malbec (9%) and Petit Verdot. It exudes understated elegance from the first whiff, mixing in bell pepper with fruit components of black cherry and cassis and a puff of graphite powder. The farewell of sweet herbs and chocolate makes for a very impressive wine.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
77 Stage Road, Leavenworth
(509) 548-1000
Hard Row to Hoe Vineyards
2018 Dry Riesling, Lake Chelan, $19 (83 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Phelps’s planting of Glacial Gravels Vineyard has been a delicious fit for their Riesling program, which is organically farmed. Judy Phelps relies on acadia — not oak — to build the desired structure without barreling over the fruitiness of Granny Smith apple and Asian pear or the classic secondary notes of petrol and minerality. Suggested pairings focus on spicy foods, especially Middle Eastern or North African cuisine that features harissa.
300 Ivan Morse Road, Manson
(509) 687-3000
837 Front St., Suite A, Leavenworth
(509) 888-8266