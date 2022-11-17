Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Jones of Washington
Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Jones of Washington
2021 Riesling, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14.99 (560 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Jones family began farming potatoes in the Columbia Basin more than 70 years ago, and 2022 marks their 25th anniversary as members of the Washington state wine industry. A decade ago, Victor Palencia’s winemaking prompted now-defunct Wine Press Northwest to name Jones of Washington its Washington Winery of the Year. This spring, this Riesling was one of two Palencia-crafted wines in the discussion for Best of Show at the Wenatchee judging. Riesling grown in the Beezley Hills near Quincy continues to earn acclaim for Jones, and this effort is reminiscent of a farmers market fruit basket with Honeycrisp apple, white peach and apricot. A spoonful of honeydew melon adds to the body on the midpalate, which leads to a finish of Granny Smith apple and yuzu. And there’s just a scant sense of petrol. “It’s full, rounded, not overly sweet and simply incredible,” exclaimed one judge.
Rating: 97 points
Accolades: Best of Class
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
Quincy Public Market
1004 F St. SW, Quincy
(509) 787-8108
Pybus Public Market
7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
(509) 888-0809
Rio Vista Wines
2020 Estate Barbera, Columbia Valley, $46 (150 cases)
Judges’ notes: Barbera is the famous grape planted at lower elevation in Northern Italy, and it’s among the six red varieties the Little family has represented across their 10 acres along the banks of the Columbia River below Lake Chelan. Here’s a remarkable example that offers many classic qualities, which include youthful approachability and layers of cherries and dark plum. There’s strength to its structure, yet that doesn’t distract from the delicate hints of mint and allspice. Complexity comes from the finish of blood orange and Montmorency cherry. It’s a great red to enjoy in the summertime.
Rating: 94 points
Accolades: Best of Class
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
24415 Highway 97, Chelan
(509) 682-9713
224 E. Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 687-1179
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.