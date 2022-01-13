Purchase Access

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Cave B Estate Winery

2018 XXXIII Cabernet Sauvignon, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $48 (120 cases)

Judges’ notes: This five-barrel lot of old vine Cabernet Sauvignon represents some of the most complex work produced by Freddy Arredondo. It’s a Cab that gathers up notes of black cherry and blackcurrant joined by ripe herbs such as lavender. Other secondary bits include leather and cocoa powder. Judges remarked on how well this was put together and enjoyed its earthiness, pinch of black pepper and raspberry juice in the finish. Pair it with a grilled ribeye steak topped by caramelized onion and drizzled with a cherry compote.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

348 Silica Road NW, Quincy

(509) 785-3500

caveb.com

Tunnel Hill Winery

2020 Estate Malbec Rosé, Lake Chelan, $23 (98 cases)

Judges’ notes: Michelle Fanton’s work with Malbec on behalf of the Evans family turned into a pair of gold medals, including this beautifully colored and structured rosé made using a bit of Viognier (15%). While the hints hit on a wide range of fruit — strawberry/rhubarb, raspberry and apricot — it’s no fruit bomb. Rather, it’s elegant, dry and drinkable with a note of wet slate in the finish.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

37 Highway 97A, Chelan

(509) 682-3243

tunnelhillwinery.com

