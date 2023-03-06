Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Lone Point Cellars
Lone Point Cellars
2019 Side-by-Side Red Wine, Red Mountain, $38 (180 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: There are seven varieties planted across the Divis estate above the Columbia River, upstream from the town of Brewster. The time is yet to come for those vines, but Divis has also wisely purchased Red Mountain fruit for his most important wines. That investment shows in this blend of Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot. Its theme of dark purple fruit is paced by blackberry and black cherry. Polished tannins, blueberry acidity and trailing notes of fresh cedar and black pepper add to the pleasant drink that will appeal to many. It would be fun to taste this alongside the flagship wine of his mentor, Jessica Munnell, who makes the Malbec-influenced El Prat under her Wautoma Springs brand.
6 Lakeview Way, Brewster
(509) 689-1010
Tipsy Canyon Winery
2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Columbia Valley, $28 (316 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: Grapes from a pair of relatively cooler sites in Washington — Clos CheValle Vineyard above the south shore of Lake Chelan and Holmason Vineyard above the Yakima Valley north of Sunnyside — are blended into a charming rosé from Pinot Noir rarely seen from Washington state. There’s delicious complexity within the theme of strawberry, banana and peach that comes with a pleasing burst of cherry juice and a nibble of pink grapefruit pith for a crisp finish.
270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson
(509) 741-5501
Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213
