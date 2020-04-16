Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Chris Daniel Winery
2015 Dakota Red, Columbia Valley, $25
Judges’ note: This Bordeaux-style blend leads with Malbec, something unusual in Washington. Maybe more should follow the lead of this Quincy-based winery, because this delicious red reveals aromas and flavors of spices, red cherries, vanilla, dark chocolate, a hint of oak, backed by mild tannins, meaning a round, approachable mouth feel.
chrisdaniel.wine
Benson Vineyards Estate Winery
2018 Viognier, Lake Chelan, $22
Judges’ note: A delicious white using estate grapes from the north shore of Lake Chelan, this reveals aromas and flavors of white cranberry, lemon zest and complex notes of tropical fruit, fresh apples and even a hint of bananas.