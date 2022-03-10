Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Lake Chelan Winery
2017 Malbec, Columbia Valley, $45 (400 cases)
Judges’ notes: Malbec has found a home in the cellars of Lake Chelan producers, and winemaker Oscar Castillo reaches into Buoy Vineyard near the Yakima River west of Red Mountain for this expression. A judicious use of toasted oak merely accents the black cherry and plum aromas, which include some meatiness. Plum jam, blueberry compote and vanilla make for a tremendous mouthfeel, and its structure will be appreciated even more after two to three years in your cellar. In the meantime, bring on the baby back pork ribs.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
2018 Reserve Petit Verdot, Wahluke Slope, $42 (130 cases)
Judges’ notes: Pete Beaumont has earned several gold medals with Petit Verdot in recent years, and he’s refined his approach with the bold red Bordeaux grape most often used as a blending component rather than a standalone wine. The Quincy winemaker sought to produce a more elegant example, and the judging panel believed that he achieved that. It’s a late-ripening variety, but that’s not a problem for any grape on the warm Wahluke Slope, allowing Beaumont to build a profile of Bing cherry, plum, jasmine and toast. The six-barrel lot began as a club member offering, but look for it in his Woodinville and Quincy tasting rooms. Enjoy with rich meats such as lamb and barbecued beef, spicy Asian food or robust cheese.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.