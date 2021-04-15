Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Hard Hat Winery
2016 Triton’s Red, Columbia Valley, $28 (252 cases)
Judges’ notes: Retired divers Jim Davenport and Vern Armstrong, both from the U.S. Navy, have joined forces with Army veteran Greg Lone to create Hard Hat Winery, which is based in the Bremerton bedroom community of Poulsbo but also operates a tasting room near Wenatchee’s waterfront. Their eye-catching artwork of a winsome mermaid kissing a diver is rather cute, but this red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah is a real beauty. Breathe in the hints of sweet herbs and baking spices that are joined by black cherry and blackberry. There’s blackcurrant and plum on the palate, which closes with a deep dive of tannin, Baker’s chocolate and blueberry juice.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
1 Fifth St., Suite 160, Wenatchee
(509) 470-5682
Tipsy Canyon 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Columbia Valley, $24 (273 cases)
Judges’ notes: For several years, Antoine Creek Vineyards south of Pateros has ranked among the state’s top sites for Viognier, and this fascinating site near the Columbia River upstream from Wells Dam again shows itself as a source for award-winning cool-climate viticulture. Wonderful aromas of cotton candy, peaches with cream and raspberry turn into a brisk approach with Rainier cherry, more raspberry and Craisin, making for a fresh, fruity and balanced rosé that finishes clean.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson
(509) 279-5540