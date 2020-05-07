Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Leony’s Cellars
2017 Animal Edge Zinfandel, Rattlesnake Hills, $28
Judges’ note: Salvador and Sandi Moreno bought a small winery in Cashmere and started making wine. Using grapes from the Rattlesnake Hills, they crafted this tasty Zin. It is loaded with aromas and flavors of cherries, wild raspberry and herbal hints. This has a richer mouth feel than typical California Zins, giving way to a long, luscious finish.
Malaga Springs Winery
2018 Viognier, Columbia Valley, $19
Judges’ note: This small producer near Wenatchee has crafted a tasty version of this northern Rhône white grape, with luscious aromas of white blossoms, and white peaches, followed by flavors of ripe melon, spice and just a kiss of sweetness.