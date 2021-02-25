Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Siren Song Wines 2016 Raving Beauty Cabernet Sauvignon, Wahluke Slope, $36 (229 cases)
Judges’ notes: Lake Chelan winemaker Kevin Brown has been on a remarkable roll in recent wine competitions, and this example of 100% Cabernet Sauvignon could help you win a bet from someone who would dare to guess what vintage this is from. Despite its four years beyond crush, there’s still a youthfulness, which bodes well for the future. Black raspberry, blackcurrant, black tea and cola in the nose are rejoined on the jammy mouth feel and soft tannins. Suggested pairings include a loaf of crusty bread and a wedge of Beaufort cheese, duck confit and spicy Brussels sprouts.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan
(509) 888-4657
Cave B Estate Winery 2017 Malbec, Ancient Lakes of the Columbia Valley, $35 (155 cases)
Judges’ notes: A graduate of Walla Walla Community College’s famed winemaking school, Freddy Arredondo backs up his Platinum award from Wine Press Northwest magazine for his Malbec from the 2016 vintage with this lovely, consumer-friendly example. Sweet herbs, blue fruit and spice box include a hint of leather.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
348 Silica Road, Quincy
(509) 785-3500
Goose Ridge Estate Vineyards 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Columbia Valley, $18 (500 cases)
Judges’ notes: Soon, Goose Ridge will be set within Goose Gap — its own American Viticultural Area when the federal government approves the petition for establishment west of Richland. Sauvignon Blanc has found a home in the Monson family plantings, and this is a ripe, charming and fruit-forward example. Apricot, lemongrass and honeysuckle aromas come through with long flavors of gooseberry, nectarine and apricot. Enjoy with grilled chicken, pork, summertime salads or as a cocktail.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
920 Front St., Unit B3, Leavenworth
(509) 470-8676