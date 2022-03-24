Purchase Access

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Martin Scott Winery

2017 Grace’s Graciano, Columbia Valley, $37 (120 cases)

Martin Scott_2017 Graces Graciano.jpg

Martin-Scott Winery 2017 Grace’s Graciano

Judges’ notes: The Scott family named a portion of their vineyard after granddaughter Grace and in addition to their Gewürztraminer program, they also use her name to help brand their Graciano. In many corners of the wine world this Spanish grape is a blender, but not at Martin-Scott, where it has become one of their most popular wines and a five-barrel lot. Dark purple fruit akin to blackberry and blueberry fill the nose and the mouth, where there are additional notes of black licorice, baking spices and a finish of Kalamata olive. This same wine picked up a Platinum from Wine Press Northwest magazine last fall.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

3400 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee

(509) 885-5485

martinscottwinery.com

Lake Chelan Winery

2018 M11 Meritage, Columbia Valley, $65 (400 cases)

M11_2018 Meritage.jpg

Lake Chelan Winery 2018 M11 Meritage

Judges’ notes: Oscar Castillo emerged from our judging as one of the region’s top talents with Malbec, picking up three gold medals across two brands for wines that feature the variety. Here, Malbec takes the lead (45%) in this take on a Right Bank Bordeaux blend from Amos Rome, Top Mac and Buoy vineyards, with Merlot (44%) right behind and Cabernet Sauvignon filling in. Cherries and chocolate pick up some crushed elderberry as the medium tannins ride just behind the blueberry acidity. “It’s nicely balanced with enjoyable fruit,” the panel noted.

3519 Highway 150, Chelan

(509) 687-9463

lakechelanwinery.com



