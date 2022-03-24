Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Martin Scott Winery
2017 Grace’s Graciano, Columbia Valley, $37 (120 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Scott family named a portion of their vineyard after granddaughter Grace and in addition to their Gewürztraminer program, they also use her name to help brand their Graciano. In many corners of the wine world this Spanish grape is a blender, but not at Martin-Scott, where it has become one of their most popular wines and a five-barrel lot. Dark purple fruit akin to blackberry and blueberry fill the nose and the mouth, where there are additional notes of black licorice, baking spices and a finish of Kalamata olive. This same wine picked up a Platinum from Wine Press Northwest magazine last fall.
2018 M11 Meritage, Columbia Valley, $65 (400 cases)
Judges’ notes: Oscar Castillo emerged from our judging as one of the region’s top talents with Malbec, picking up three gold medals across two brands for wines that feature the variety. Here, Malbec takes the lead (45%) in this take on a Right Bank Bordeaux blend from Amos Rome, Top Mac and Buoy vineyards, with Merlot (44%) right behind and Cabernet Sauvignon filling in. Cherries and chocolate pick up some crushed elderberry as the medium tannins ride just behind the blueberry acidity. “It’s nicely balanced with enjoyable fruit,” the panel noted.
