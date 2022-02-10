Purchase Access

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Lake Chelan Winery

2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $50 (250 cases)

Lake Chelan Winery_2018 Cabernet Sauvignon.jpg

Lake Chelan Winery 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

Judges’ notes: Longtime resource Rivers Bend Vineyard in the hands of Oscar Castillo produced an example of Cabernet Sauvignon that one judge called “the most complex of the group.” Its Old World charm carries a strong sense of cherries and red currant throughout with bay leaf, thyme and cumin, backed by Baker’s chocolate, light toast and a bite of Marionberry. At the Kludt family’s on-premise BBQ in the Vineyard, they suggest pairing this with the tri tip.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

3519 Highway 150, Chelan

(509) 687-9463

lakechelanwinery.com

Ryan Patrick Wines

2019 Naked Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $15 (10,000 cases)

Ryan Patrick_2019 Naked Chardonnay.jpg

Ryan Patrick Wines 2019 Naked Chardonnay

Judges’ notes: The Flanagan family who founded Ryan Patrick helped brand and define the unoaked Chardonnay category more than a decade ago when they launched their “Naked” example of the white Burgundy. And the Milbrandt brothers continue to make it approachable and affordable with their growing practices and employment of Kendall Mix. Classic aromatics of orchard blossoms, stone fruit and wet stone are followed up by supple flavors of white peach and slightly underripe pineapple backed by brioche and apple skin. And at 10,000 cases with national distribution, it’s the most widely available gold medal wine from the judging.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

707 Highway 2, Unit D, Leavenworth

(509) 888-2236

ryanpatrickwines.com

Tags

