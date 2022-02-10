Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Lake Chelan Winery
2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $50 (250 cases)
Judges’ notes: Longtime resource Rivers Bend Vineyard in the hands of Oscar Castillo produced an example of Cabernet Sauvignon that one judge called “the most complex of the group.” Its Old World charm carries a strong sense of cherries and red currant throughout with bay leaf, thyme and cumin, backed by Baker’s chocolate, light toast and a bite of Marionberry. At the Kludt family’s on-premise BBQ in the Vineyard, they suggest pairing this with the tri tip.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
Ryan Patrick Wines
2019 Naked Chardonnay, Columbia Valley, $15 (10,000 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Flanagan family who founded Ryan Patrick helped brand and define the unoaked Chardonnay category more than a decade ago when they launched their “Naked” example of the white Burgundy. And the Milbrandt brothers continue to make it approachable and affordable with their growing practices and employment of Kendall Mix. Classic aromatics of orchard blossoms, stone fruit and wet stone are followed up by supple flavors of white peach and slightly underripe pineapple backed by brioche and apple skin. And at 10,000 cases with national distribution, it’s the most widely available gold medal wine from the judging.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.