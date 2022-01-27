Purchase Access

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Bergdorf Cellars

2016 Sangiovese, Columbia Valley, $32 (140 cases)

Bergdorf Cellars_2016 Sangiovese.jpg

Bergdorf Cellars 2016 Sangiovese

Judges’ notes: Leavenworth vintner Jack Delvo helped popularize glühwein in this Bavaria-themed mountain getaway, but his bottled red wines continue to attract attention with a bit of time in the cellar of his young Crush Haus just outside of town. This 5-year-old Sangiovese is proof of that. There’s a big welcome of toasted oak, which plays deliciously with dark cherry and cranberry notes. The food-friendly juicy red fruit structure gives this a long trail of acidity, topped off with a scrape of vanilla bean.

For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.

939 Front St., Leavenworth

(509) 548-7638

bergdorfcellarswine.com

Lake Chelan Winery

2019 Rosé, Columbia Valley, $24 (500 cases)

Lake Chelan Winery_2019 Rose.jpg

Lake Chelan Winery 2019 Rosé

Judges’ notes: Syrah from Buoy Vineyard in eastern end of the Yakima Valley is used for this delightful expression of rosé that’s just below 1% residual sugar — making it a touch off-dry. Aromas of strawberry, dried raspberry, rose petal and apricot are followed by plump boysenberry and Craisins, a tantalizing combination of reddish fruit that brings brightness and a pleasing finish. At the BBQ in the Vineyard, suggested pairings include Apricot Teriyaki Chicken, the BBQ Rib Sandwich and Cajun Prawn Skewers.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

3519 Highway 150, Chelan

(509) 687-9463

lakechelanwinery.com

