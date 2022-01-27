Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Bergdorf Cellars
2016 Sangiovese, Columbia Valley, $32 (140 cases)
Judges’ notes: Leavenworth vintner Jack Delvo helped popularize glühwein in this Bavaria-themed mountain getaway, but his bottled red wines continue to attract attention with a bit of time in the cellar of his young Crush Haus just outside of town. This 5-year-old Sangiovese is proof of that. There’s a big welcome of toasted oak, which plays deliciously with dark cherry and cranberry notes. The food-friendly juicy red fruit structure gives this a long trail of acidity, topped off with a scrape of vanilla bean.
Judges’ notes: Syrah from Buoy Vineyard in eastern end of the Yakima Valley is used for this delightful expression of rosé that’s just below 1% residual sugar — making it a touch off-dry. Aromas of strawberry, dried raspberry, rose petal and apricot are followed by plump boysenberry and Craisins, a tantalizing combination of reddish fruit that brings brightness and a pleasing finish. At the BBQ in the Vineyard, suggested pairings include Apricot Teriyaki Chicken, the BBQ Rib Sandwich and Cajun Prawn Skewers.
