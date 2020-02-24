Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2015 Provence, Columbia Valley, $43
Judges' note: This Wenatchee winery near the Confluence Technology Center consistently crafts delicious wines, particularly red blends. This blend of Rhône varieties is bursting with flavor, including ripe plum, black cherries, violets and fresh bark, all backed by bright acidity and sturdy tannins. Delicious now, but will reward another year or two in the cellar.
Winery tasting room open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9663
Leavenworth tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; noon to 8 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108
Succession Wines 2018 Viognier, Columbia Valley, $28
Judges' note: This grape nearly was extinct in its native northern Rhône Valley before making a comeback. Since it came to Washington, clever winemakers have been using it to craft delicious wines. This one from Lake Chelan's rising star reveals classic aromas and flavors of orange creamsicle, with a touch of lime zest, all backed by impressive acidity.
Tasting room open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; hours vary seasonally
78 Swartout Road, Manson
(509) 888-7611