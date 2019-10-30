Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Double Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Villa Monaco
2015 Ruthie’s Reserve red wine, Washington, $26
Judges' note: This classic Bordeaux blend of Cab, Merlot and Cab Franc from a tiny Leavenworth producer is delicious, with aromas and flavors of blackberries, black currants, plum and a hint of cardamom, all backed with soft, sexy tannins, loads of acidity. A perfect red to pair with grilled steaks topped with blue cheese.
Tasting room is at Monaco’s Corner Store. Villa Monaco wines are poured 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
703 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 548-7216
Tunnel Hill Winery
2017 Estate Syrah, Lake Chelan, $40
Judges’ note: After spending 11 years in New York’s Finger Lake region, Seattle native Michelle Fanton landed on the south shore of Lake Chelan where she helps craft the wines of Tunnel Hill. This impressive Syrah from estate vines reveals aromas and flavors of dried cherries, plum and a hint of clove. Persistent tannins backup flavors of blueberry pie, mocha and notes of violets in the finish.
Tasting room open noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday; hours vary seasonally
37 Highway 97A, Chelan
(509) 682-3243