Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Crayelle Cellars 2017 Gabriel's Horn red blend, Columbia Valley, $29
Judges' note: This classic Aussie blend of Cab and Syrah from winemaker Craig Mitrakul shows off aromas and flavors of black currants, plum, blackberry and vanilla, all backed with impressive structure and a bit of chocolate and toast on the finish.
Tasting room open 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; hours vary seasonally
15 N. Second St., Suite 103, Wenatchee
(509) 393-1996
Ancestry Cellars 2017 Reminiscence Riesling, Columbia Gorge, $20
Judges' note: This Woodinville winery with a tasting room in Manson reached into the cool climate of the Columbia Gorge for this delicious Riesling. It features notes of fresh apple, lemon-lime, tangerine, and a whiff of classic petrol notes, all backed by zippy acidity that leads to a mouthwatering finish.
Manson tasting room open noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; hours vary seasonally
50 Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 741-9006