Editor’s note: Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Crayelle Cellars 2018 Albariño, Ancient Lakes, $24
Judges’ notes: For the third consecutive year, this white wine from winemaker Craig Mitrakul has earned a gold medal or better. Hints of ripe apple, spearmint and starfruit and backed with bright acidity and minerality in the long finish.
Tasting room open 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
15 N. Second St., Suite 103, Wenatchee
(509) 393-1996
Stemilt Creek Winery 2016 Ascent Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $50
Judges’ notes: This Wenatchee winery uses grapes planted in 2001 by a family that homesteaded the land in 1893. This luscious cab unveils aromas and flavors of dense, dark fruit, cherry, blackberry and black currants and a hint of vanilla, all backed by perfectly balanced tannins and acidity giving way to a juicy finish.
Leavenworth tasting room open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; hours vary seasonally
617 Front St., Suite 4A, Leavenworth
(509) 888-5357
Wenatchee tasting room open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; hours vary seasonally
110 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
(509) 665-3485