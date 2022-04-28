Judges’ notes: Value remains the hallmark at Jones of Washington, and here’s another blend of red Bordeaux varieties that ranks alongside bottles more than twice the price. Traditionally, the Barrel Select leans toward Cabernet Sauvignon from the family’s young Big River Vineyard not far from Mattawa with contributions from Carménère and Malbec, and notes of each appear within this snapshot of the 2016 vintage. Dusty red fruit is presented with great weight on the palate, which is plush on the midpoint and finishes with fruit and superb juiciness on the finish.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
NV Exclusive Red 8, Columbia Valley, $45 (554 cases)
Judges’ notes: Of all the wines from Oscar Castillo’s cellar that were entered into the North Central Washington Wine Awards in 2021, his nonvintage Exclusive Red 8 might be the most fascinating. Syrah tends to play a role in the Exclusive Red, and this edition is a blend not often seen — Syrah (54%), Pinot Noir (28%) and Tempranillo (18%). It’s easy to pick out some of the influences of each variety. Inky blue fruit, freshly cracked black pepper, saddle leather, pencil shavings and underlying earthiness transition into the finish of roasted meat. Set the table for anything off of the grill. Fortunately, it’s also one of Castillo’s largest production wines.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.