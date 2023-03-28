Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Sigillo Cellars
2019 GSM, Columbia Valley, $36 (300 cases)
92 points
Judges’ notes: The Sigillo team used its Mourvèdre-led Relativity to win Best Red honors. They also earned a gold medal for this blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre. Les Vignes Le Tendre Vineyards near Red Mountain grows all three of these Rhône varieties, and it results in a GSM that lives up to expectations. Nice touches of oak don’t get in the way of delicate notes of hibiscus that lead into a smooth and velvety profile of blackberry and blueberry. A pinch of black pepper and blueberry seed give it a nice bit of bite in the finish. Last year, Sigillo also grabbed a gold for its GSM.
2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan
(509) 888-5713
8086 Railroad Ave., Snoqualmie
(425) 292-0754
Chateau Faire Le Pont
2018 Mourvèdre, Columbia Valley, $44.99 (120 cases)
91 points
Judges’ notes: A decade ago, Doug Brazil was one of the very few winemakers in Washington state to offer customers a single-varietal example of Mourvèdre — the Rhône red that represents the “M” in GSM blends. In fact, the 2009 bottling by the University of Georgia graduate earned a Platinum from Wine Press Northwest in 2013. This is a bit rowdy with its gamy, spicy and dark blue fruit, and that’s true to the grape, as is the earthiness that doesn’t cover up the cardamom and peppercorns. Enjoy with the Monte Cristo or pan-seared steelhead in a beurre blanc sauce at Debé Brazil’s on-premise Chateau Grill.
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9463
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108
Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213
World staff writer
