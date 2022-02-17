Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Kludt Family Winery
2018 Mary’s Block Reserve Malbec, Columbia Valley, $42 (250 cases)
Judges’ notes: The sister project for Lake Chelan Winery is also under the delectable oversight of winemaker Oscar Castillo, and this Malbec — part of the reserve tier brand labeled as Kludt Family Winery — is among the eight gold medals his wines earned in the 2021 North Central Washington judging. He crafted it in a lighter style that focuses on purple fruit, and the 10-barrel lot received a charming treatment of oak that provides a lingering touch of vanilla throughout. Wonderful balance keeps the focus on the food-friendly juiciness rather than tannin, making for a rich and long finish. Enjoy at the on-premise Winemaker’s Grill, where suggested pairings include Steak Gnocchi and the Center Cut Filet Mignon.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
NV Miscela Rossa Red Blend, American, $32 (220 cases)
Judges’ notes: Douglas and Kimberley Bianchi, inspired after a winemaking class at Port Gardner Bay Winery in Everett, moved to the Wenatchee Valley to join the wine industry. They established their young winery across a former orchard in East Wenatchee between the Columbia River and Pangborn Memorial Airport, and they credit neighboring winemaker Mike Scott with helping them with their young vines and wines. The Bianchis struck gold with this expertly crafted blend using Cabernet Sauvignon as the foundation. Aromas of blackberry, plum and cigar box don’t disappoint as blackberry jam and black cherry are hugged by well-balanced tannins, making for a long and richly flavored red.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.