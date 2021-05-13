Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.

Succession Wines 2018 Syrah

Succession Wines

2018 Syrah, Yakima Valley, $42 (219 cases)

Judges’ notes: Brock Lindsay is a bridge builder by trade, and he doesn’t wield a heavy hand in the cellar when it comes to working with Syrah. Classic aromas of blackberry and cracked black pepper wave in violets and leather, and those are mirrored on the tongue, where mouthwatering acidity and plush tannins play nicely with a blackberry jam finish.

78 Swartout Road, Manson

(509) 888-7611

successionwines.com

78 Swartout Road, Manson

(509) 888-7611

successionwines.com

Silvara Cellars Vintner's 2019 Reserve White

Silvara Cellars Vintner’s 2019 Reserve White

Judges’ notes: Pinot Gris leads this blend with Riesling that is bottled in an off-dry style that still offers much of the tropicality often associated with Pinot Gris grown in Washington. Honeysuckle, vanilla, guava and passionfruit get a dusting from facial powder and jasmine. Enjoy with pad Thai.

77 Stage Road, Leavenworth

(509) 548-1000

silvarawine.com

77 Stage Road, Leavenworth

(509) 548-1000

silvarawine.com

