Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Chris Daniel Winery
Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Chris Daniel Winery
2018 Ten 23 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $35 (25 cases)
92 points
Judges’ notes: Ten 23 is a reference to the winemaker’s birthday of Oct. 23, and the graduate of Washington State University’s viticulture and enology program has his Cabernet Sauvignon program dialed in, having earned two gold medals in the category at the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards. This bottling represents a single barrel, and the attention to deal is apparent. The adjective “layered” came up three times during the panel’s discussion surrounding this Cab, as did descriptors such as blackberry, plum, black pepper, “great structure” and — most importantly — “balance” in the finish.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2743 Highway 283 N., Quincy
(509) 398-1417
chrisdaniel.wine
Lone Point Cellars
2018 Last Point Reserve Red Wine, Columbia Valley, $48 (100 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: Owner/winemaker Jim Divis entered the bottlings from the 2018 vintage and the 2019 vintage of this Cab-led blend that he’s named to honor prized hunting dog Grace, a “loyal companion forever.” Both wines earned a gold medal, and both received matching 92-point scores — even though they tasted in separate flights during the judging. There’s a Left Bank Bordeaux approach with Cabernet Sauvignon as the foundation and Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot filling in any gaps. Judges described this as “the nicest nose of the bunch — a really fruity and tasty wine.” He also received praise for the graceful mouthfeel behind the notes of dark plum and cherry, backed by underlying earthiness and bittersweet chocolate.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
6 Lakeview Way, Brewster
(509) 689-1010
World staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.