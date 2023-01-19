Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Chris Daniel_Cabernet Sauvignon_2018.jpg

Chris Daniel 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

Chris Daniel Winery

Lone Point_Last Point Red Wine_2018.jpg

Lone Point Cellars 2018 Last Point Reserve


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?