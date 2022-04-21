Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal and Best of Class status to both of these wines.
Errant Cellars 2016 Sangiovese, Columbia Valley, $24 (96 cases)
Judges’ notes: A number of the state’s premier producers are based near the Columbia Basin town of Quincy, and winemaker Megan Couture-Bates continues to show that her young project fits nicely in this community. Her work with the Italian red Sangiovese proves what extra time in barrel and bottle can do to the finished wine, and her patience paved the way to a deserved best-of-class award. The beautiful nose that is traditionally associated with Sangiovese brings hints of strawberry, red cherries and earthiness, a blend that comes to life with a flair of finesse and offers a smooth and long structure.
Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery 2017 Tre Amori, Columbia Valley, $44.99 (300 cases)
Judges’ notes: Wenatchee winemaker Doug Brazil long has been one of the Northwest’s leaders in red blends, and the Italian phrase is a fitting descriptor for this Sangiovese-based blend. The bold and juicy grape makes up 50% of the blend, which is marked by a theme of lavender, stewed plums, freshly sliced ginger and a deliciously long finish. Cabernet Sauvignon (33%) and Merlot provide the framework of the tannin. Enjoy with pasta dishes in a hearty tomato sauce or aged cheeses.
