Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines.
Chateau Faire Le Pont
2016 Malbec, Columbia Valley, $42.99 (138 cases)
Judges’ notes: Argentina’s wine industry is famous for its work with this blue and juicy Bordeaux grape, but Washington winemakers continue to make certain that it has a place in their cellars, too. A gold medal was awarded to Doug Brazil for his 2015 vintage of Malbec, so going back-to-back merely affirms his award-winning approach. There’s an inkiness to its blue fruit that’s backed up by plum and Marionberry. Nice toastiness from the barrel provides a lick of caramel, yet it doesn’t mask the nuances of hibiscus and pencil lead found in the rewarding finish.
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9463
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108
Errant Cellars
2017 Merlot, Ancient Lakes of the Columbia Valley, $24 (74 cases)
Judges’ notes: Megan Couture grew up in the Columbia Basin, graduated from college in Montana and did a year of volunteer work on the East Coast before returning home and becoming a part of the Basin’s potato industry. Now, her focus is on her growing winery in Quincy, and she’s developed a nice touch with Bordeaux varieties, doing so with a food-friendly approach. Cassis, Bing cherry and raspberry are presented as bright acidity and gentle tannins set the table for a long finish of chokecherry and spice.
15 B St. SE, Quincy
(509) 794-2030
Milbrandt Vineyards
2019 Pinot Grigio, Columbia Valley, $15 (2,000 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Milbrandts create Pinot Gris within their “Family” tier, and they recently rebranded it using the Italian term for this popular white grape. The style here is a delectable blend of both tropical and stone fruit, gathering up hints of guava, papaya and honeysuckle that lead to a charming structure and deliciously dry finish of white peach. When it comes to food pairings, think “Pinot Gris and things from the sea.”
707 Highway 2, Unit D, Leavenworth
(509) 888-4636