Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition award Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Silvara Cellars
2019 Dolcetto, Washington State, $60 (240 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: The sourcing from some of the top sites in the Columbia Valley reflects the commitment of Leavenworth vintner Gary Seidler. For this plush expression of Dolcetto, Seidler pulled from Skyfall Vineyard, a relatively young planting immediately south of Red Mountain that was orchestrated for Precept by respected winegrower David Minick. Winemaking in Walla Walla led to a delicious drink that reveals blackberry, plum and smoked green peppercorn. What really makes it memorable is the softer approach on the palate from an Italian grape that tends to be rather astringent. And yet, there’s the purple juiciness that’s expected, making it a delicious fit for shellfish and tomato-based dishes.
77 Stage Road, Leavenworth
(509) 548-1000
Rio Vista Wines
2021 Viognier, Columbia Valley, $28 (225 cases)
92 points (Best of Class)
Judges’ comments: The Little family’s work with Viognier from Antoine Creek Vineyard upstream helped put it on the map as one of the Northwest’s premier producers of this finicky white grape native to the Rhône Valley in southern France. During the course of their 15 years of planting, Viognier now represents nearly 20 percent of their Rio Vista estate, making it their second-most important crop behind only Cabernet Sauvignon. John Little Jr. captures the essence of the variety with classic fruit-forward notes of cherry blossom, orange Creamsicle and apricot. Its stunning structure is capped with a long squirt of fresh grapefruit.
24415 Highway 97, Chelan
(509) 682-9713
224 E. Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 687-1179
