Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. Both wines also earned Best of Class status in their category.
Sigillo Cellars 2018 Tempranillo, Wahluke Slope, $38 (195 cases)
Judges’ notes: This two-generation winery down the road from Snoqualmie Falls opened a satellite tasting room on the other side of the Cascades near the south shore of Lake Chelan. The Seals source their spicy Tempranillo from historic Rosebud Vineyard, one of the oldest sites on the Wahluke Slope and first planted in 1979. Classic aromas of leather, blueberry, ground savory and chocolate become a drink of medium body featuring blackberry, Earl Grey tea and lingonberry that’s finished with a dash of pepper.
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan
(509) 888-5713
Errant Cellars 2019 Patio White, Columbia Valley, $18 (110 cases)
Judges’ notes: She will admit that this off-white blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc is not a personal favorite, yet Quincy winemaker Megan Couture still turned this into a unanimous selection for gold by judges. Its exotic and tropical aromatics don’t disappoint as flavors, which also pick up ripe Redhaven peach and a bit of honeycomb, but a squirt of Meyer lemon provides just enough acidity to balance the lingering sweetness (1.2% residual sugar). In the past, Patio White has been a blend of Riesling and Sèmillon. This formula is truly golden.
15 B St. SE, Quincy
(509) 794-2030