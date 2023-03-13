Wine of the Week - web graphic
NCW Wine Awards

Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.

wine Skagit Cellars_Barbera_2018.jpg

Skagit Cellars 2018 Barbera

Skagit Cellars

wine Tsillan Cellars_Rose_2021.jpg

Tsillan Cellars 2021 Bocciolo Di Rosa Rosé


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?