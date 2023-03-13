Editor's note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold medal status to both of these wines.
Skagit Cellars
2018 Barbera, Columbia Valley, $37 (141 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: Success and acclaim for Mark Hulst’s program led this Puget Sound winemaker to open a satellite tasting room in downtown Manson on Wapato Way. And during his 10 years as a commercial winemaker, he’s shown his savvy by sourcing from a number of up-and-coming vineyards around Lake Chelan and to the north. Veranda Beach — divided by an international border — is a planting near Lake Osoyoos, that famed Canadian viticulturist Richard Cleve and Manson winemaking talent Katy Perry helped establish. Hulst takes advantage of this warm site to produce a perfumy and delicious red. Whiffs of boysenberry, toast from 30 months of barrel aging, lilac and rose petal lead to pleasing brightness from flavors of cherry compote, strawberry licorice and blackberry that combine for great weight and length.
67 Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 888-4574
106 S. First St., La Conner
(360) 840-7240
Tsillan Cellars
2021 Bocciolo di Rosa Rosé, Goose Gap, $26 (992 cases)
92 points
Judges’ comments: Arguably the most impressive showing by a single winery at this year’s North Central Washington Wine Awards — seven gold medals — came from the cellar of Dr. Bob Jankelson. The thirst for his wines prompted his team to source Syrah from the Monson family’s Goose Gap vines near Red Mountain for this refreshing summertime rosé. Fanciful notes of cherry Starburst candy and Jolly Rancher watermelon lead to a balanced drink of nectarine and white peach that’s easy to enjoy on the patio with tapas.
3875 Highway 97A, Chelan
(509) 682-9463
19255 Woodinville-Snohomish Road NE, #3, Woodinville
(425) 482-5976
Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213
World staff writer
