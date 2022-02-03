Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Stemilt Creek Winery

2018 A Day’s Work Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $32 (285 cases)

Stemilt Creek_2018 Cabernet Sauvignon.jpg

Stemilt Creek Winery 2018 A Day’s Work Cabernet Sauvignon

Judges’ notes: Winemaker Seth Cohen works with estate fruit from a high-elevation site near Wenatchee to produce this classic example of Cabernet Sauvignon. Cherry compote, crushed herbs, pencil shavings and a fun hint of grape Fruit Stripe Gum combine to give this smooth and very approachable Cab with a bit of Old World charm.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

110 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee

(509) 665-3485

stemiltcreek.com

Sign up for the Daily Headlines

Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
Join for free and stop anytime.

Siren Song Wines

2017 Auberge, Yakima Valley, $36 (236 cases)

Siren Song_Auberge.jpg

Siren Song 2017 Auberge red blend

Judges’ notes: Co-owner/chef Holly Brown continues to draw upon her cooking school experience in Provence, and classes were taught in the type of a rustic farmhouse that the French refer to as an auberge. Brown’s winemaking husband, Kevin, crafts this Syrah-driven blend each year in tribute to that school, and the brightness of Grenache (15%) helps to give this wine delicious depth beyond the density expected from Syrah. Dark blue fruit, star anise and saddle leather come from the Syrah and black cherry from the Grenache as delicious barrel notes and Italian plum push through to the finish. Enjoy with lamb or Middle Eastern fare.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan

(509) 888-4657

sirensongwines.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?