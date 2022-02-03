Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Stemilt Creek Winery
2018 A Day’s Work Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $32 (285 cases)
Judges’ notes: Winemaker Seth Cohen works with estate fruit from a high-elevation site near Wenatchee to produce this classic example of Cabernet Sauvignon. Cherry compote, crushed herbs, pencil shavings and a fun hint of grape Fruit Stripe Gum combine to give this smooth and very approachable Cab with a bit of Old World charm.
Siren Song Wines
2017 Auberge, Yakima Valley, $36 (236 cases)
Judges’ notes: Co-owner/chef Holly Brown continues to draw upon her cooking school experience in Provence, and classes were taught in the type of a rustic farmhouse that the French refer to as an auberge. Brown’s winemaking husband, Kevin, crafts this Syrah-driven blend each year in tribute to that school, and the brightness of Grenache (15%) helps to give this wine delicious depth beyond the density expected from Syrah. Dark blue fruit, star anise and saddle leather come from the Syrah and black cherry from the Grenache as delicious barrel notes and Italian plum push through to the finish. Enjoy with lamb or Middle Eastern fare.
