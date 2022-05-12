Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Eagle Creek Winery
2018 Syrah, Columbia Valley, $36 (144 cases)
Judges’ notes: Winemaker Paul Sharpe earned two gold medals during this judging, and this red Rhône grape paved the way for both efforts. Syrah’s thumbprint of blackberry is at the core of this example, which makes for a very smooth drink. The farewell of cranberry and anise sets the table for a pairing with smoked pork ribs.
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
2020 Wacky White, Columbia Valley, $24 (200 cases)
Judges’ notes: In the past, the Little family’s proprietary blend featuring Chardonnay leaned on Viognier for support. From the 2020 vintage, however, is a compilation of Chardonnay, Viognier (25%) and Sauvignon Blanc (25%), and the involvement of that white Bordeaux really brings this to life. Peach, apple and pineapple are joined by a snap of lemon zest, and the drink remains lively beyond the finish of Honeycrisp apple peel.
