Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Stemilt Creek Winery
2019 Estate A Day’s Work Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $32 (375 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Mathison clan’s high-elevation vineyards at Stemilt Hill overlook the Wenatchee Valley, and they are nearly into their third decade of life. Their maturity is apparent in this stylish, food-friendly Cabernet Sauvignon. A product of winemaker Seth Cohen’s first vintage with Stemilt Creek, this bottling from Kyle Mathison’s fruit leans toward the Old World with notes of dusty Italian herbs, cassis and Rainier cherry. There’s a sense of panache with that red fruit approach, showcasing great integration and a remarkably long finish.
Rating: 95 points
Accolades: Best of Class
Pybus Public Market
3 N. Worthen St., Space E-1, Wenatchee
(509) 888-3040
Lake Chelan Winery
2018 Malbec, Lake Chelan, $55 (300 cases)
Judges’ notes: Oscar Castillo, well into his second decade as the winemaker for this historic family-owned winery, continues to rise up the ranks as one of Washington state’s top winemaking talents. This Malbec emerged as the judging’s best example of the red Bordeaux grape made famous in Argentina and was among the six gold medals made by Castillo — all for red wine. Two of those were for standalone expressions of Malbec. The bright blue fruit notes that fans of Malbec have come to enjoy are here, backed by hints of coffee, caramel, vanilla and earthiness. Its juicy black cherry finish and late grip of tannins will serve it well alongside the dry-rubbed Royal Ranch tri tip at the winery’s on-premise BBQ in the Vineyard.
Rating: 94 points
Accolades: Best of Class
3519 Highway 150, Chelan
(509) 687-9463
