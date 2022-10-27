Editor’s note: Judges for the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Stemilt Creek Winery

Stemilt Creek_Cabernet Sauvignon Days Work_2019.jpg

Stemilt Creek 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
Lake Chelan Winery_Malbec_2018.jpg

Lake Chelan Winery 2018 Malbec


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?