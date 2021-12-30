Purchase Access

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.

Jones of Washington

2016 Jack’s Reserve, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $24.99 (196 cases)

Jones of Washington_2016 Jacks Reserve Cab Sauvignon.jpg

Jones of Washington 2016 Jack’s Reserve (Cabernet Sauvignon)

Judges’ notes: Legally, the Jones family could label this as “Cabernet Sauvignon” because the grape variety makes up more than 75% of the final blend, but this annual tribute to the late Jack Jones also serves to display the blending talents of longtime winemaker Victor Palencia. It’s a Left Bank Bordeaux-styled blend from Trinidad Vineyard with Cabernet Sauvignon (80%) receiving contributions from Cabernet Franc (13%) and Malbec (7%). There’s beautiful blackcurrant, blackberry and black cherry elements throughout, along with baking spices from 24 months in eight, once-used French oak barrels. The plum skin tannins help to make this a big, full-bodied red that’s enjoyable now yet certainly ageworthy.

For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.

Quincy Public Market

1004 F St. SW, Quincy

(509) 787-8108

Pybus Public Market

7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee

(509) 888-0809

jonesofwashington.com

Ancestry Cellars

2019 Le Cortège Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley, $22 (121 cases)

Ancestry Cellars_2019 Le Cortege Chenin Blanc.jpg

Ancestry Cellars: 2019 Le Cortège Chenin Blanc

Judges’ notes: Decades after earning a biology degree from the University of Puget Sound, Jason Morin went back to college to learn winemaking. Among his passions is Chenin Blanc, a vastly unappreciated and versatile white grape native to the Loire Valley in France that has thrived in tiny Riverview Vineyard near the Wahluke Slope community of Desert Aire. His latest example is filled with fruit, yet shows proper restraint as it casts out notes of honeydew melon, pink grapefruit and lemon peel. Its graceful structure and bright finish prompted a judge to note, “This has everything a Chenin should have.” Enjoy with pork, poultry or Asian-inspired fare.

For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.

50 Wapato Way, Manson

(509) 741-9006

ancestrycellars.com

