Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to both of these wines.
Jones of Washington
2016 Jack’s Reserve, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $24.99 (196 cases)
Judges’ notes: Legally, the Jones family could label this as “Cabernet Sauvignon” because the grape variety makes up more than 75% of the final blend, but this annual tribute to the late Jack Jones also serves to display the blending talents of longtime winemaker Victor Palencia. It’s a Left Bank Bordeaux-styled blend from Trinidad Vineyard with Cabernet Sauvignon (80%) receiving contributions from Cabernet Franc (13%) and Malbec (7%). There’s beautiful blackcurrant, blackberry and black cherry elements throughout, along with baking spices from 24 months in eight, once-used French oak barrels. The plum skin tannins help to make this a big, full-bodied red that’s enjoyable now yet certainly ageworthy.
2019 Le Cortège Chenin Blanc, Columbia Valley, $22 (121 cases)
Judges’ notes: Decades after earning a biology degree from the University of Puget Sound, Jason Morin went back to college to learn winemaking. Among his passions is Chenin Blanc, a vastly unappreciated and versatile white grape native to the Loire Valley in France that has thrived in tiny Riverview Vineyard near the Wahluke Slope community of Desert Aire. His latest example is filled with fruit, yet shows proper restraint as it casts out notes of honeydew melon, pink grapefruit and lemon peel. Its graceful structure and bright finish prompted a judge to note, “This has everything a Chenin should have.” Enjoy with pork, poultry or Asian-inspired fare.
