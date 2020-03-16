Editor’s note: Judges awarded both of these wines a Gold Medal in the 2019 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition.
Basel Cellars 2014 Claret, Columbia Valley, $25
Judges' note: This is a right bank Bordeaux-style blend leading with supple Merlot, giving us aromas and flavors of red fruits, cocoa powder, cola, backed with firm acidity,rich tannins and beautiful balance throughout.
Ancestry Cellars 2017 Reminiscence Riesling, Columbia Gorge, $20
Judges' note: This Woodinville winery with a tasting room in the town of Manson on Lake Chelan's north shore Chelan reached into the cool climate of the Columbia Gorge for this delicious Riesling with notes of fresh apple, lemon-lime, tangerine, and a whiff of classic petrol notes, all backed by zippy acidity that leads to a mouthwatering finish.