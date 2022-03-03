Editor’s note:Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal and Best of Class status to both of these wines.
Cave B Estate Winery
2018 XXXIII Cabernet Sauvignon, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $48 (120 cases)
Judges’ notes: This five-barrel lot of old vine Cabernet Sauvignon represents some of the most complex work produced by Freddy Arredondo. It’s a Cab that gathers up notes of black cherry and blackcurrant joined by ripe herbs such as lavender. Other secondary bits include leather and cocoa powder. Judges remarked on how well this was put together and enjoyed its earthiness, pinch of black pepper and raspberry juice in the finish. Pair it with a grilled ribeye steak topped by caramelized onion and drizzled with a cherry compote.
2020 Pinot Grigio, Columbia Valley, $15 (2,000 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Milbrandt family wisely planted a wide range of grape varieties throughout the Columbia Basin, including Ancient Lakes sites such as acclaimed Evergreen and emerging Spanish Castle. Kendall Mix at Milbrandt-owned Wahluke Wine Co. benefits from making wines from those sites, and this Pinot Gris represents one of the most delicious buys in the state. It’s a pretty example with notes of facial powder, honeysuckle, lemon pound cake and pear. It’s full and round with a lively burst of citrus on the back, making for an ideal summertime drink. And at 2,000 cases produced, it shouldn’t be too difficult for lovers of Pinot Gris from Washington to track down.
